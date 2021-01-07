Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.45. 401,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 226,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $47,721.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701. 66.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

