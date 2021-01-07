Sparkle Loyalty Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,131.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 50.7% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $165,787.45 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

