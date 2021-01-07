SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0022 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One SparkPoint token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $242,938.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00113875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.32 or 0.00471857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00232215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,028,678,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

