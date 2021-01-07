SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0021

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $228,854.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,028,678,283 tokens. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

