Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DALXF remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

