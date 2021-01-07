Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to $5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 110.00% from the stock’s current price.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

