SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.92. 79,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 196,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 1,585.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.