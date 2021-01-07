SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.01 and last traded at $72.84. Approximately 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMEZ. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period.

