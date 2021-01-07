SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $218.01 and last traded at $217.78. Approximately 36,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 45,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XITK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.