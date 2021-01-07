SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. 68,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.