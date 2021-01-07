SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Up 1%

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $93.40. 3,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QWLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

