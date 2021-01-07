SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. 195,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 258,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter.

