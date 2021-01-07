SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $33.97. 1,736,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,249,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.