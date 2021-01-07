SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.07

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 267207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,899,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.