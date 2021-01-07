SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Trading Up 0.7%

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $33.93. 12,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 75,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INKM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

