Spectiv (SIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $24,587.72

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $24,587.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

SIG is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

