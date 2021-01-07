Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT)’s share price rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 82,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 56,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of C$105.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.36.

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

