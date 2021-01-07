Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Down 77.5% Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $387,504.89 and approximately $19.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00313317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.26 or 0.02810387 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013252 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

