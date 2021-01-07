Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015191 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007152 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

