Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016548 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007919 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002063 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.