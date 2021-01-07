Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Up 5%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 2,842,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,984,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

