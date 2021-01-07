Spendcoin Reaches Market Cap of $12.86 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $12.86 million and $4.95 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

