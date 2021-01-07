Sphere (SPHR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,810.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Sphere has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3,810.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.78 or 0.99817049 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

