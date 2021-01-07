SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading 8.7% Higher

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.33. 2,723,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,661,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SPI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.