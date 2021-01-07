Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of SNMSF opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.