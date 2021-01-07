SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 28.1% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $448,270.79 and $533.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $32.15. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,229.91 or 0.99512905 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00250724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.49 or 0.00437541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00145126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037583 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001477 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

