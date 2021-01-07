Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,857.25

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10,857.25 and traded as high as $11,710.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) shares last traded at $11,640.00, with a volume of 111,841 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,910.45 ($116.42).

The stock has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is £108.57.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

