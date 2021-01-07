Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.57

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $17.95. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 4,245,845 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

The stock has a market cap of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

