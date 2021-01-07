Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading Up 5.4%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $332.60 and last traded at $331.36. Approximately 977,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 889,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

