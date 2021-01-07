Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.41

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $20.83. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 51,799 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $474.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $390.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $91,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $27,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,568 shares of company stock worth $505,650 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

