Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.74

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.74 and traded as low as $38.45. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 22,603 shares trading hands.

SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.74. The stock has a market cap of C$949.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$47.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.3389476 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

About Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.