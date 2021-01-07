Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $15.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,018,213 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 181,482 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

