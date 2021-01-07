Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.66. 250,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 489,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,352 shares of company stock worth $8,692,849.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 16,277.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 92.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

