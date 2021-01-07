SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of SPX FLOW worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

