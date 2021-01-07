SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $920,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

