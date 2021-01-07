Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $300.00. The stock traded as high as $240.40 and last traded at $239.48. 10,187,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 10,432,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.89.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.24.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $53,050,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $252,232,783. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 99.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.