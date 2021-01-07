Squorum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Squorum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squorum has a market cap of $36,324.11 and $30.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Squorum has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Squorum

SQR uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

Squorum Coin Trading

Squorum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squorum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squorum using one of the exchanges listed above.

