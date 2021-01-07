SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.