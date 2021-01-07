St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) fell 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 2,148,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,842,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.55 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.