StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.