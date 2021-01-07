Stakinglab 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $795.64 and approximately $32.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00281651 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

