Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.60. Star Group shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 77,692 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

