Starbase Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $284,584.53 and $1.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

