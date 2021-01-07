StarDEX Market Cap Achieves $294,242.55 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One StarDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $294,242.55 and approximately $1,246.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

