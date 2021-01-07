STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Cap of $38.66 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $38.66 million and $2.85 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDCM, Tokens.net and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, DSX, OKCoin and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.