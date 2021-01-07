Status Price Up 133.3% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Status has traded 133.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $246.93 million and approximately $431.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

