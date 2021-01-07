Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $3.27 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $3,525.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,168,307 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

