StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Trading 8.7% Higher

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 303,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 185,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for approximately 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

