Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 33.3%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 375,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 75,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property comprising 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 231.4 hectares located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; and a 100% interest in the Priko and Zenoula permits covering an area of approximately 770 square kilometers located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.