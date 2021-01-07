Stellar Hits One Day Volume of $6.92 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 154.8% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.12 billion and $6.92 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,566 coins and its circulating supply is 22,002,650,714 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

